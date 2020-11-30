A new documentary about Shane MacGowan‘s life is set to be subtitled after viewers of a press screening admitted they found it hard to make out what he was saying.

Crock Of Gold: A Few Rounds With Shane MacGowan, which is directed by Julien Temple, looks into the life of the Pogues singer.

However, the director has admitted that the star’s “strange mixture of Irish and English” could be difficult to make out, and that his speaking voice was “an acquired listening skill”.

It has now been confirmed that the option of subtitles will be available, though Temple revealed that it was not his decision but that of the distributor.

“We certainly knew that in the States we would have to possibly subtitle it,” he told BBC News. “In the end it is a decision for the distributors to make.”

Crock Of Gold is set to be released on DVD and on-demand on December 7, before airing on BBC Four in 2021.

The film maps out MacGowan’s childhood in Ireland through his years on the punk scene in London, and covers his “passions, humour, and deep knowledge of music, history, spirituality, and popular culture”.

“The film is a vision of the world through the eyes of the great punk poet himself and an intimate cast of close friends and family members, all channelled through Temple’s inimitable and eternally vibrant lens,” the description adds.

Crock of Gold is produced by Temple, Johnny Depp, Stephen Deuters, and Stephen Malit, and will also include brand new interviews and unseen archive footage, alongside animations from Ralph Steadman.