Details of new thriller 'Us' are being kept tightly under wraps

The poster for the new film by Jordan Peele, the writer and director of acclaimed 2017 horror film Get Out has been revealed.

Us is described as “A new nightmare from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele”, and the poster shows a pair of hands clutching an ominous pair of scissors.

Us will be Peele’s second film as director. His debut, Get Out was widely acclaimed, and won the Oscar for Best Screenplay in March.

Plot details for Us, due next year, are being tightly guarded, but an unverified ‘leaked synopsis’ that appeared on /Film claims to have more information.

It says: “A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale).

“But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.”

Last month, it was confirmed that Peele will write and produce a “spiritual sequel” to classic horror movie Candyman.