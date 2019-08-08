The release date for ‘Fast & Furious 9’ has been confirmed

It's the second film in a trilogy which is set to end 'The Fast and the Furious' series for good

The release of Fast & Furious 9 has finally been confirmed.

The film was set to be released on 10 April 2020, but earlier this year reports claimed that the release had been pushed back a month to May 2020.

Now, rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who plays Tej Parker in the franchise, has confirmed on his Instagram page that it will definitely be coming in May 2020.

Fast & Furious 9 is the second film in a trilogy which is set to end The Fast and the Furious series for good, with the final trio of films having been kicked off with Fast & Furious 8 (also known as The Fate of the Furious) in 2017.

After not taking part in the last movie, Jordana Brewster is set to make a come back as the sister of Vin Diesel’s character Dom. In her last appearance, her character was settling into married life with the late Paul Walker’s character Brian.

Director Justin Lin, a familiar name to those who’ve followed the series since its inception, will direct both the ninth and tenth entries.

Lin’s back-to-back sequels will be released just one year apart, with the untitled one due in April 2021.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson won’t be picking up where he left off for the second instalment in this trilogy, despite appearing in recent spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.

Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson, who first appeared as Roman Pearce in 2 Fast 2 Furious, recently criticised Hobbs & Shaw for delaying the franchise and shared an instagram post which has since been deleted, of a screengrab of an incorrect article headlined: “Hobbs & Shaw has lowest Fast & Furious box office opening since Tokyo Drift.”

That resulted in Fast & Furious co-star Michelle Rodriguez hitting back on Twitter saying that she’s “happy” for both Johnson and Jason Statham, adding: “Petty’s not my thing. Unity is everything, especially right now.”