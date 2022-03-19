The release date for ‘Scream 6’ has been confirmed

The release date for the next instalment of the Scream series has been confirmed.

The film will once again be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will also return.

The fifth chapter in the long-running franchise arrived earlier this year and saw the original films’ core cast reprise their roles, with Courney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette all returning to face off against the notorious masked serial killer Ghostface.

An official synopsis of that film read: “Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past.”

The sixth Scream film will arrive in cinemas on March 31, 2023. Watch the trailer for this year’s film – simply titled Scream – below.

Courtney Cox also recently confirmed that she would once again return to the sixth Scream outing as reporter Gale Weathers.

Speaking on the Just for Variety with Marc Malkin podcast, Cox said: “I got the script yesterday. And I haven’t read it yet. I just got it, and I’m so used to getting, you know, Shining Vale scripts, which are 26 pages, and I’m, ‘Whoah, I’ve got to read a script.’ I’m excited to read it,” Cox said.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

In a five star review of Scream, NME said: “Perhaps the writers (the otherwise excellent James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick) seem a little too smug at just how much media commentary they manage to cram into a movie that is fundamentally about screaming teenagers.

“But chances are you’ll be too engrossed to care, strapped to a rollercoaster ride that never sags, racing towards a destination called euphoria. Scream 5 doesn’t just work. Isn’t just brilliant. It’s perhaps the start of the most glorious period of the franchise to date.”