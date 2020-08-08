The Rock shares first look teaser of DC’s ‘Black Adam’ film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has shared a first look teaser of the upcoming new DC film Black Adam.

Due to arrive in cinemas on December 22, 2021, Johnson said last year that he was “honoured to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.”

Yesterday (August 7), the actor took to Twitter to share a short promo clip for the DC FanDome event, a virtual celebration of the DC Multiverse taking place on August 22, teasing, “THEY NEEDED A HERO. INSTEAD THEY GOT ME.”

He continued: “Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse – #DCFanDome! This one’s just for you – THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD! Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd!”

He signed the tweet: “The Man In Black #BlackAdam.”

The very short clip promotes the DC FanDome huge lineup before providing one tiny flash of Johnson’s Black Adam, standing in shadow in a slightly ruined looking building.

Meanwhile, The Rock has revealed that he was once considered for the role of Willy Wonka in Tim Burton’s remake of the classic movie.

The actor took to Instagram to share a clip from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, which starred Gene Wilder as the owner of a magic chocolate factory.

The clip’s caption talks about how The Rock was considered for the lead role in the 2005 Tim Burton remake, which saw Johnny Depp take on the role of Wonka, but it was at a time when he didn’t have “any real acting experience to even pull it off.”