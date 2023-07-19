The Rock to receive biggest paycheck for an actor ever

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is set to receive the biggest fee for an actor ever for his role in an upcoming film.

Johnson will appear in Amazon Prime Video‘s festive action comedy Red One alongside Chris Evans, JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Nick Kroll and more.

According to reports in Puck, The Rock will receive a staggering $50million for his role in the film, surpassing the $40m received by Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War and Will Smith in King Richard to become the highest fee for a single actor in a film of all time.

The plot for Red One is being kept under wraps, but Johnson will star as Commander Callum Drift and it will be directed by Jake Kasdan.

Discussing filming the project with Johnson last year, Evans told comicbook.com: I’ve been in this industry for too long, but I’ve never seen a Christmas movie come across my lap,’ he told the outlet in April. ‘It’s never been on my radar. They happen. They’re occasional. But it’s never been something that’s come my way.

“So, the fact that this one popped up, I was like, ‘I can’t say no to this. I just can’t’. And Dwayne is just unbelievable. He’s such a nice guy. He’s incredible what he does actually, he’s so funny. He’s really charming and really knows.”

Elsewhere, The Rock has said that him running for President Of The United States Of America is currently “off the table”.

Johnson has been speaking about becoming President since 2016. First he said he “wouldn’t rule it out” before saying he was seriously considering running for office in 2020. He then dismissed the speculation entirely.

However in 2021 Johnson said he would still consider a Presidential bid, and it was later revealed that 46 per cent of Americans would vote for him.