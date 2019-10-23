The Rock trolls castmate Kevin Hart after car crash scare

"I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with"

Kevin Hart is currently recovering after a recent car crash, and his castmate in Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has now given an update on his progress — while also taking the opportunity to troll Hart.

The Rock posted a video online of himself arriving at the gym, before then producing an action figure of himself as well as a doll of the character Maui from Disney’s Moana.

“Well I packed this today myself, this didn’t come from my babies,” he says in the Instagram video. “Because I’m going to see my best friend Kevin Hart, and I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with.

“He likes my Rock doll because we kind of play ‘Hey, my doll vs. your doll!’ He’s recovering from his injuries – he’s doing great and he can’t wait to come back, but…. I always gotta take care of my son.”

The Rock also revealed last month that Hart was meant to be appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show before his accident, with Johnson stepping in to replace him, cutting his honeymoon short in the process.

“When my son @KevinHart4real goes down with an injury, his big daddy steps in,” Johnson tweeted. “I did leave my honeymoon early (Lauren approved cos she LOVES Kelly) and now me and Kelly are new best friends.”

While on the show, The Rock gave an update as to Hart’s condition.

“Everything is good,” he said. “I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son.

“I connected with him today and you know what, these things happen in life and thankfully he was strapped in nicely to his car seat. That’s real love…We spoke to the paediatrician and he said he’s doing very well.”

Kevin Hart’s wife said the actor is “going to be fine” after his car accident, which left him with “major back injuries”.