‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’ actor Joe Turkel has died aged 94

Joe Turkel, known for roles in The Shining and Blade Runner, has died aged 94.

The actor passed away at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Monday (June 27), a representative confirmed to Variety.

Turkel is best known for his supporting roles in numerous Stanley Kubrick films, including 1980’s The Shining where he played chilling bartender Lloyd. He also starred in Kubrick’s first feature film The Killing and 1957’s Paths Of Glory as Private Pierre Arnaud.

The actor also had a prominent role in Ridley Scott’s original 1982 Blade Runner, where he played replicant creator Eldon Tyrell.

His other notable roles include three of sci-fi director Bert I. Gordon’s films, including Tormented, The Boy and the Pirates and Village of the Giants. His final film role was in The Dark Side Of The Moon in 1990.

Turkel also made several appearances in TV shows like Bonanza, Miami Vice, Tales From The Darkside, Asphalt Jungle, Bat Masterson and Kojak.

According to Variety, the actor completed a memoir titled ‘The Misery Of Success’ prior to his death, which the family plans to release later this year.

Turkel is survived by his two sons, two daughter-in-laws and his brother David Turkel.