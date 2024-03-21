‘The Sims’ movie in the works at Margot Robbie’s production company

A movie based on the best-selling video game, The Sims, is reportedly in production.

The film adaptation is set to be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, with principals Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara to produce alongside Vertigo Entertainment.

The screenplay is set to be co-written by Briony Redman and the film’s director, Kate Herron, best known for directing the first season of Loki.

The game’s publisher, Electronic Arts, is also set to have some involvement in the creation and production of the feature film.

The Sims is a life simulation video game, in which the player controls an avatar, making them work, build houses, develop relationships, skills and personality traits.

The first version of the game was released in 2002, and within two years had sold more than 6.3million copies world wide.

Several expansion packs and sequel games later, the franchise has sold nearly 200million copies world-wide, becoming one of the best-selling video games of all time. Players can now choose from a wide variety of simulated lives and environments, from university to vacations, and can control entire families of Sims, complete with pets.

LuckyChap, also known for producing I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, had a hugely successful year, producing not only the infamous dark comedy thriller, Saltburn, but also the record-breaking Barbie.

Directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Robbie herself, Barbie achieved global fame, becoming the 14th highest-grossing film of all time and winning the inaugural award at the Golden Globes for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, having made more than $1.4billion at the box office.

In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “The script contains unexpected subtlety, particularly during the tender moments which pack an emotional punch. Presumably, part of Mattel’s motive for bringing Barbie to the big screen was changing her outdated image of rigid beauty ideals and unrealistic body conformism.”

Details about the cast, release date and distributor of The Sims movie are still unconfirmed.