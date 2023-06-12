The ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ you saw might not be the finished version

An updated version of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has been sent to cinemas to fix an issue.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the animated superhero film is the sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

The film hit cinemas on June 1 and has been heavily praised by fans and critics alike, with many describing it as the best superhero film ever made.

Advertisement

However, some viewers reported issues with the sound mixing in the film, and as Variety report, producers Sony have sent an updated version of the film to theatres in order to fix the issue.

A synopsis of Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse reads: “Miles Morales catapults across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.”

After the film’s release, it was revealed that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse hired a 14-year-old to animate a LEGO sequence in the movie.

Preston Mutanga, from Toronto, Canada, landed the role after he recreated the film’s trailer shot-for-shot with his own supply of LEGO, and caught the attention of producers Chris Lord and Phil Miller.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is in cinemas now. The film’s follow-up, Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.