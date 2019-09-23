‘The Suicide Squad’ director shares new photo with cast

James Gunn will helm the upcoming DC movie

The director of The Suicide Squad has shared a new photo with some of the cast of the upcoming movie.

James Gunn is set to helm the new DC film, which will not be a sequel to the David Ayer-directed Suicide Squad which was released in 2016.

Posting on Instagram, Gunn shared an image of himself with Flula Borg, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Jennifer Holland, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn and Mayling Ng. “Hanging out with part of #TheSuicideSquad team this weekend,” he captioned the post. “What a great group of people!”

You can see the photo below.

The full cast for The Suicide Squad was confirmed earlier this month, with stars including SNL’s Pete Davidson, Idris Elba and former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi all set to feature. Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman are also set to reprise their roles from the 2016 movie.

It was previously rumoured that Elba would take over from Will Smith in playing the role of Deadshot, but in April a source said that the team behind the movie didn’t want it to seem like they were disrespecting Smith by replacing him with someone else and that Deadshot won’t appear at all.

Gunn teased the new Suicide Squad on social media earlier this year, sharing a photo of himself working on a sketch. “My beautiful storyboards are back,” he wrote, along with the hashtag #TheSuicideSquad and three question marks and an arrow pointing at the drawing.

The director is also set to take charge of the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 after he was reinstated to the crew by Marvel back in March. The filmmaker was previously let go in July 2018 over a series of offensive old tweets.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021. Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is also slated to come out in 2021.