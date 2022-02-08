The Tinder Swindler returns to Instagram for denial posts

The Tinder Swindler subject Shimon Hayut has taken to social media to deny being a “fraud”.

The Netflix documentary focuses on a group of women trying to bring down a man they met on a dating app who scammed them for millions of dollars.

Hayut served five months of his 15-month prison sentence for stealing an estimated $10million (£7.4million) over the years by tempting his dates with expensive trips to seduce them.

He went on to delete his social media after the release of The Tinder Swindler last Wednesday (February 2), but returned to Instagram yesterday (February 7) to defend himself.

“If I was a fraud why would I act on Netflix I mean they should have arrested me when we were still shooting [sic],” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.

“It’s high time the ladies start saying the truth. If you can’t give them world they’ll turn yours to hell [sic].”

He went on to say he is planning on “addressing the whole world” this Friday (February 11), adding: “Say my name #Simon Truth.”

The Tinder Swindler victims Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernilla Sjoholm have since set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to repay their debts after being conned.

“You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page,” they wrote.

“The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three (Ayleen, Pernilla and Cecilie) have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone. The sheer love is more than we ever expected, and we appreciate you all so much.”

They added: “We don’t want more people getting defrauded. We realise there are a thousand other worthy causes to donate to, and remain forever grateful if you choose to donate to this one. All we want are our lives back.”