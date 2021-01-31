The title of ‘The Matrix 4’ has reportedly been revealed

The title of the forthcoming fourth Matrix movie has reportedly been leaked.

After multiple coronavirus-related delays, the return of Neo and Trinity will now be welcomed in April 2022.

According to Yahoo Finance, the new film – dubbed The Matrix 4 until now – will be Matrix Resurrections.

The reported title’s origins come from a photo shared to Instagram by Shunika Terry, a makeup artist on the film. Sharing a photo of the gift she received upon the film wrapping up production, a note from producers Lana Wachowski and James McTeigue showed the potential title of the new film.

See it below (via Nerding Reviews).

Titles of The #Matrix4 has leaked online by the makeup artist who worked with the cast. The new sequel will bring back at least two dead characters to the Matrix. The Title explains a lot about what we can expect from the movie#MatrixResurrection #Matrix4https://t.co/gRfOTh5XCv pic.twitter.com/St44iPqA5M — Nerding Reviews (@nerdingreview) January 30, 2021

Keanu Reeves will return for the new film in the starring role as Neo, with Carrie-Anne Moss once again playing Trinity. The pair will also link up with original Matrix director Lana Wachowski. In a recent interview, The Matrix 4 star Jessica Henwick said she believes the new film will “change the industry,” while Reeves described the film as an “inspiring love story”.

Also confirmed to be on board for the new film is Aquaman, The Greatest Showman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. As Variety reports, the actor, who also appeared in the Striking Vipers episode of Black Mirror), will play a “lead role” in the film, with some speculating that he will portray a young Morpheus.

Another name that’s been revealed for the Matrix 4 cast is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris. The actor’s specific role is being kept under wraps, but is said to be “significant”.

The cast and crew of the film came in for criticism recently when they reportedly held a wrap party in Berlin, disguised as a film shoot to get around German COVID-19 laws.

German newspaper Bild reports (via the Guardian) that producers Lana and Lilly Wachowski organised a party at the studios on November 11, disguised as a film shoot codenamed ‘Icecream Teamevent’.

The report says approximately 200 people attended the party, including star Keanu Reeves, with guests invited as “film extras”.