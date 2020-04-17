A showrunner for The Walking Dead has hinted at what fans can expect from the show’s much anticipated finale.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Angela Kang says the upcoming season finale – which has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – could see some surprises – including a return from Maggie – as well as revenge from Beta. Kang also discussed more about what fans could expect to see following Negan’s killing of Alpha.

Kang said: “[Negan] killed Alpha. That’s great. But he was also standing outside of Hilltop and shot fire arrows at their walls and now an entire community of people, combined community of people, since the kingdom folded into the Hilltop has no home. And I think it’s complicated and I think he has a good argument of ‘This is what I had to do to get it done.’ And other people are going to feel like, ‘Well, if you’re right next to her with a fire arrow, why not shoot it into her head instead of at our house?’

“Negan is always complicated, and he has been on this interesting road where he’s trying to fold into our group and they clearly didn’t kick him out of the group, but I think depending on the person, they’re going to have a very different interpretation of events and how they feel about him. But, for now, they’re all just trying to make it through.

“We’ll find out more about this voice speaking to Beta. But he’s got his half Alpha face and he seems to be guided by voices. What we know about Beta is that now that he’s taken leadership of the group, this is what his version of being the Alpha is and it’s, in its own way, disturbing and it’s uniquely Beta.”

Speaking about the show’s eventual finale when filming can resume, Kang added: “We’ll see some more of the new characters as they’re featured this season, and we will see more of the epic conflict we’ve been witnessing all season with the survivors and the Whisperers.

“…And our people are obviously on this collision course with the Whisperer horde. We will see Beta doing his thing as the leader of the Whisperers, hell bent on his revenge.”

In other Walking Dead news, a spin-off film centred on The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon is in development, according to reports.

Sources close to We Got This Covered have said AMC is working on a movie about their series’ much loved crossbow-wielding character. The sources said it has not been green-lit but is in discussion.

The publication added that the film would likely be set after season 11 or 12 of The Walking Dead, and would see Daryl (Norman Reedus) search for former series protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) “while throwing in some flashbacks with his volatile brother Merle, who died in season 3 episode 15, This Sorrowful Life.”

This speculation aside, AMC has been hard at work on new spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond set 10 years post-apocalypse, which according to series actor Nico Tortorella is centred on “a younger generation.”

The release date of the show has been pushed back from April 12 to “later this year” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.