‘The Walking Dead’ Daryl spin-off movie reportedly in the works

A spin-off film centred on The Walking Dead‘s Daryl Dixon is in development, according to reports.

Sources close to We Got This Covered have said AMC is working on a movie about their series’ much loved crossbow-wielding character. The sources said it has not been green-lit but is in discussion.

The publication added that the film would likely be set after season 11 or 12 of The Walking Dead, and would see Daryl (Norman Reedus) search for former series protagonist Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) “while throwing in some flashbacks with his volatile brother Merle, who died in season 3 episode 15, This Sorrowful Life“.

This speculation aside, AMC has been hard at work on new spin-off series The Walking Dead: World Beyond set 10 years post-apocalypse, which according to series actor Nico Tortorella is centred on “a younger generation”.

The release date of the show has been pushed back from April 12 to “later this year” due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Get up to date on everything we know about the forthcoming spin-off series here.

Meanwhile, an actor who worked on a Walking Dead-themed attraction has alleged he and other staff were assaulted whilst working there.

NME has contacted AMC for comment.