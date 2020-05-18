Plot details for the upcoming Rick Grimes Walking Dead spin-off movies appear to have leaked, promising twisted human experiments and a plot to save Rick.

Andrew Lincoln is set to reprise his role in a series of three films, having originally left the AMC TV series back in season nine.

While plot details for the big screen outings have so far remained under wraps, We Got This Covered reports that they will see Grimes taken to a human encampment focused on finding a cure for the walker issue.

According to sources, he will meet some of the other survivors at the camp and will discover that the scientists have a mad side that includes twisted experimentation on unwilling human subjects.

On top of that, there will reportedly be a plotline in season 11 of the show that ties-into the movies and leads some of the characters on a mission to go and save Rick. Michonne already began a search for Rick during her exit in season 10.

The publication notes that this storyline is only the current plan, and could be subject to change down the road.

One of the movies will also apparently include Jon Bernthal as Rick’s former best friend Shane, who left the show in season two. He will reportedly return in flashback form, though it is unclear how big his role will be.

Alongside the Rick Grimes films, a cinema spin-off for Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is also reportedly in the works, though is only in the discussion stage at present.

The Walking Dead‘s season 10 finale was recently delayed to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic, with work unable to be completed in time ahead of lockdown measures.

“We were really on our way to the finish line when things started slowing down because of the stay at home work order,” producer and director Greg Nicotero recently explained.

“So we just missed that window. It wasn’t that the effects were delayed or anything was delayed. It was just the delivery of the episode was set to be delivered at a specific date and we had to shut down before they hit that date.”

NME has reached out to AMC for comment.