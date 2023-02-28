The Weeknd lands role in new movie scored by Oneohtrix Point Never

The Weeknd has landed his first starring role in a movie, which Oneohtrix Point Never will score.

The film, which as yet is untitled, was co-written by the singer with director Trey Edward Shults and will also star Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega and The Banshees Of Inisherin‘s Barry Keoghan.

It has also been confirmed that the movie will be soundtracked by Oneohtrix Point Never, who previously worked with Abel Tesfaye on his 2022 album ‘Dawn FM’ and remixed the title track.

The Weeknd previously appeared in 2019’s Netflix movie Uncut Gems and he is set to appear in HBO series The Idol as a self-help guru, club owner and leader of a modern-day cult, who begins dating an up-and-coming pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. It was co-created with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Meanwhile, Tesfaye recently shared a remix of his 2016 song ‘Die For You’, featuring new vocals from longtime collaborator Ariana Grande.

The song first appeared on the tracklist of The Weeknd’s third studio album, ‘Starboy’. The remixed version stays largely true to the original, with the addition of backing synths on the chorus and Grande’s whistle-note harmonies.

The Weeknd also recently contributed to the soundtrack of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water with the release of ‘Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)’, which was produced by Swedish House Mafia and was shortlisted for an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song.