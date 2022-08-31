Brendan Fraser says ‘The Whale’ fat suit is not a “one-note joke”

The Whale star Brendan Fraser has discussed wearing a fat suit in the forthcoming film.

The actor will be starring in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of the play of the same name, playing a reclusive online English teacher living with life-threatening obesity.

“I learned quickly that it takes an incredibly strong person inside that body to be that person,” Fraser told Vanity Fair of learning more about the condition and working with the Obesity Action Coalition.

He added: “That seemed fitting and poetic and practical to me, all at once.”

First look at Sadie Sink in Darren Aronofsky’s THE WHALE pic.twitter.com/C78aHlIUlZ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 31, 2022

Addressing recent controversy over actors such as Sarah Paulson wearing fat suits to play other characters, the play’s writer Samuel D. Hunter says The Whale is “a call for empathy”.

Fraser added of his research: “I looked at other body suits that had been used in comedies over the years, usually for a one-note joke.

“Whether intended or not, the joke is, it defies gravity. This was not that.”

“Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” Hunter previously told Deadline. “This story is deeply personal, and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience.

“I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw Requiem For A Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

The film will be released via A24, and Brendan Fraser stars alongside Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) Hong Chau (Watchmen), Samantha Morton (Minority Report) and Ty Simpkins (Avengers: Endgame).

The UK release date is yet to be confirmed.