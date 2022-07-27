‘The Whale’ first look: Brendan Fraser transforms into 600-pound man

A24 has released a first-look image of Darren Aronofsky’s new film The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser.

The upcoming drama sees Fraser play Charlie, a morbidly obese and reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with with his 17-year-old daughter, Elle (played by Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink).

The cast also includes Hong Chau (Watchmen), Samantha Morton (Minority Report) and Ty Simpkins (Avengers: Endgame).

The Whale does not yet have an official release date, but is set to premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival in August this year. Check out the first-look image below.

The film, which is adapted from Samuel D. Hunter’s 2012 play of the same name, will mark Fraser’s first lead role since 2013’s straight-to-DVD Breakout.

“Adapting my play into a screenplay has been a real labor of love for me,” Hunter previously told Deadline. “This story is deeply personal, and I’m very thankful it will have the chance to reach a wider audience. I’ve been a fan of Darren’s ever since I saw Requiem For A Dream when I was a college freshman writing my first plays, and I’m so grateful that he’s bringing his singular talent and vision to this film.”

Speaking to Unilad about the film last year, Fraser said: “It’s gonna be like something you haven’t seen before. That’s really all I can tell you. The wardrobe and costume was extensive, seamless, cumbersome. This is certainly far removed from anything I’ve ever done but not to be coy… I do know it’s going to make a lasting impression.”

Fraser was last seen in the DC series Doom Patrol as Cliffe Steele (and Cliffe’s alter-ego Robotman). He also had a supporting role in Steven Soderbergh’s 2021 film No Sudden Move.

After The Whale, he’s next set to appear in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and DC’s Batgirl, in which he’ll play the villain Garfield Lynns, aka Firefly.

During a fan comeback interview last year, the actor appeared emotional after receiving overwhelming support from the audience.