There’s a “dramatic” ‘Star Wars’ spoiler in the first episode of ‘The Mandalorian’

The new series premieres on Disney+ next month

There’s set to be a huge surprise in the first episode of The Mandalorian.

Disney+’s new Star Wars spin-off TV series drops along with the new streaming service’s launch next month

The first episode of the show will be available to watch on November 12 when Disney+ arrives in the US, and it’s set to include a “dramatic” Star Wars-related spoiler.

A new piece in The New York Times on the launch of Disney+ reveals: “The Mandalorian, which contains a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler in the first episode and will be available the moment Disney Plus starts, has been as heavily promoted as a traditional feature film, with billboards, 30-second television commercials, radio spots, and digital ads.”

The Mandalorian is directed by Iron Man‘s Jon Favreau and focuses on the adventures of a Mandalorian Bounty Hunter who is believed to be in the vein of Boba and Jango Fett.

A synopsis of the show explains: “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.”

Favreau recently waded in on the recent storm of comments around Marvel cinema, saying that Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola have “earned the right” to criticise Marvel.

The Mandalorian precedes the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, with the final film in the sequel trilogy set to arrive in cinemas on December 20.