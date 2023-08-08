There’s a new favourite to be the next James Bond

Damson Idris is the new bookies’ favourite to take over the role of James Bond.

According to Online Betting Guide (OLBG), Idris is the current favourite to replace Daniel Craig with 2/1 odds. Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was previously considered a frontrunner, follow closely behind with odds at 3/1.

Other contenders in the top five include Happy Valley star James Norton at 7/2 odds, who has distanced himself from the rumours on numerous occasions. Henry Cavill, who originally went for the role against Craig, sits at 4/1 odds.

Idris is best known for starring in the FX series Snowfall, which came to an end this year after six seasons. He also made an appearance in Donald Glover’s series Swarm and Black Mirror episode Smithereens.

Speaking to HipHollywood last year, Idris was asked whether he’d like to become the next James Bond. “It’s an iconic character,” he replied. “I don’t know, do I look like I could play Bond? Oh brilliant, well maybe it could happen. Who knows?”

After the interviewer said Idris had made her list of favourites, he added: “You heard it here first, James Bond about to be Black.”

Earlier this year, former favourite Idris Elba said he was put off from playing the character after responses to his potential casting “became about race”.

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered,” Elba said on the SmartLess podcast.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”

Craig made his fifth and final appearance as Bond in 2021’s No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.