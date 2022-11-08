These are all the film and TV stars who have quit Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover

Multiple film and TV stars have announced their departure from Twitter following Elon Musk‘s takeover of the platform. You can find a full list below.

Musk’s acquisition of the social media site has been shrouded in controversy since the billionaire announced plans to radically change the way the site operates, including the introduction of a $8 (£7) monthly fee for anyone who wishes to obtain a blue tick verification badge.

The spread of hateful posts has also risen on the platform, with use of the N-word increasing by 500 per cent in a 12-hour period following Musk’s $44billion (£38billion) acquisition.

Numerous celebrities have since decided to leave Twitter, with many more also considering a departure.

Whoopi Goldberg has become one of the latest stars to abandon the site. Explaining why on Monday’s (November 7) episode of her show The View, she said: “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she said.

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Model Gigi Hadid also recently shared that she had quit the platform, describing Twitter as a “cesspool of hate and bigotry”.

“For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate and bigotry,” she wrote in an Instagram post, “and it’s not a place I want to be a part of.”

WWE legend Mick Foley was another high profile departure, citing the new ownership and a rise in hatred as the reason. However, he added that he would likely return to the app in a few weeks.

Bill And Ted star Alex Winter has also left the app, telling NBC News: “Elon Musk taking over Twitter and making it a private company with less oversight has immediately made the platform more prone to hate speech, targeted attacks, and the spread of disinformation.

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo also deactivated her account, while the show’s creator Shonda Rhimes recently tweeted: “Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.”

Meanwhile, Amber Heard‘s Twitter account disappeared on Thursday (November 3). Her departure came a few days after Musk – who she dated after her split from Johnny Depp – took over the platform.

You can find a full list of the celebrities who have left Twitter (to date) below:

Amber Heard

Ken Olin (This Is Us producer)

Toni Braxton (R&B singer)

Shonda Rhimes

Téa Leoni (Madam Secretary)

Sara Bareilles (Waitress The Musical)

Brian Koppelman (Billions showunner)

Alex Winter

Mick Foley

Ellen Pompeo

David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight, The Suicide Squad)

Gigi Hadid

Whoopi Goldberg

Laura Benanti (Younger)

Rob Reiner (The Wolf Of Wall Street, This Is Spinal Tap)

Back in April, The Good Place and She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil quit Twitter when Musk began plans to take over platform. She returned to the app in July when the Tesla CEO reportedly pulled out of the deal.

Frozen‘s Josh Gad is another star who has contemplated leaving, writing in a recent post: “Large exodus happening on this platform. Not sure if I stay or not.

“Leaning toward staying, but if today is a sign of things to come, not sure what the point is. Freedom of speech is great. Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”