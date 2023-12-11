These are the most Googled movies of 2023

Barbie has topped a list of the top-trending Google searches across the year in movies.

Greta Gerwig’s film, which is the highest-grossing movie of the year, came out on top of Google’s year-in-review 2023 lists for movie search data in the US and globally.

The lists, released on Monday (December 11), track queries that had the highest spikes in traffic over a sustained period this year as compared with 2022.

Unsurprisingly, due to the Barbenheimer phenomena, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer placed in second across both lists. Others on the lists include Everything Everywhere All At Once, presumably following its success at the Oscars, and Creed III.

You can check out the lists for the US and globally below.

US top trending movies in 2023

Barbie Oppenheimer Sound Of Freedom Everything Everywhere All At Once Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 The Super Mario Bros. Movie Creed III John Wick: Chapter 4 Five Nights At Freddy’s Cocaine Bear

Global top trending movies in 2023

Barbie Oppenheimer Jawan Sound Of Freedom John Wick: Chapter 4 Avatar: The Way Of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Gadar 2 Creed III Pathaan

Barbie recently scored the most nominations for next year’s Golden Globes, with nine nods including Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy and Best Director.

The film also earned three Best Original Songs nods, for ‘What Was I Made For’ by Billie Eilish, ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa and ‘I’m Just Ken’ performed by Ryan Gosling.

Barbie also placed seventh on NME’s best films of 2023: “Greta Gerwig made a box-fresh musical comedy about a toy finding her place in the real world – sharply written, perfectly played by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and polished to a bubble-gum shine.”