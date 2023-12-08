These are the best anime movies of all time according to critics

Rotten Tomatoes has published its list of the 100 highest rated anime films of all time, with 2013’s The Tale of the Princess Kaguya coming out on top.

The list on the review aggregator site compiles the top films based on their critics scores on the site, with the criteria simply being “movies that were drawn and animated in Japan”.

The list was unveiled to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of the 1988 classic Akira, directed by Katsuhiro Ohtomo, which comes in at number 26 on the list.

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya was co-written and directed by Isao Takahata, adapted from a 10th century Japanese literary tale. Takahata, who co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 and passed away in 2018, also takes the second and third spots in the list, with 1991’s Only Yesterday and 1988’s Grave of the Fireflies, respectively.

Fourth place goes to 2022’s The First Slam Dunk, directed by Takehito Inoue and based on his own manga series, whilst 2016’s Your Name is in fifth place.

Check out the top 10 below:

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013) Only Yesterday (1991) Grave of the Fireflies (1988) The First Slam Dunk (2022) Your Name (2016) Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2021) Demon Slayer-Kimetsu No Yaiba-The Movie: Mugen Train (2020) Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989) In This Corner of the World (2016) Spirited Away (2001)

Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron lands at number 12 on the list, and is due to be released in UK cinemas on December 26. It is being touted as his final film, and has been hailed by critics as a masterpiece.

Earlier this year, Rotten Tomatoes also compiled a list of the best films of the past 25 years, including Mad Max: Fury Road and Parasite, as well as the worst movies of all time and the highest-rated film as voted by fans.