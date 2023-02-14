These are the best-reviewed romcoms of all time

Romcoms are never really considered come award season, but that doesn’t mean the genre is without its all time greats.

From the bubbly How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days, through the iconic When Harry Met Sally to the beautiful You’ve Got Mail, there are countless films that prove when done right, a good romcom is untouchable.

However none of the above were reviewed particularly well – so don’t get annoyed when they don’t feature on the following list, which heavily suggests they don’t make them like they used to.

Here are best-reviewed romcoms of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10. Bull Durham (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Synopsis: In Durham, N.C., the Bulls minor league baseball team has one asset no other can claim: a poetry-loving groupie named Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon). As the team’s season begins, Annie selects brash new recruit Ebby Calvin Laloosh (Tim Robbins), whom she christens “Nuke,” to inspire with the religion of baseball. Nuke also receives guidance from veteran player Crash Davis (Kevin Costner), who settles Nuke’s erratic pitching and teaches him to follow the catcher’s lead.

9. The Princess Bride (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Synopsis: A fairy tale adventure romcom about a beautiful young woman and her one true love. He must find her after a long separation and save her. They must battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. Based on the William Goldman novel of the same name.

8. Say Anything… (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Synopsis: In a charming, critically acclaimed tale of first love, Lloyd (John Cusack), an eternal optimist, seeks to capture the heart of Diane (Ione Skye), an unattainable high-school beauty and straight-A student. It surprises just about everyone when she returns the sentiment. But Diane’s overly possessive, divorced father (John Mahoney) doesn’t approve and it will take more than the power of love to conquer all in this iconic romcom.

7. Broadcast News (1987)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Synopsis: A highly strung news producer finds herself strangely attracted to a vapid anchorman even through she loathes everything he personifies. To make matters worse, her best friend, a talented but not particularly telegenic news reporter, is secretly in love with her in this satire of American television news.

6. The Big Sick (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Synopsis: The only romcom released this side of the millennium to feature on this list. Kumail is a Pakistani comic, who meets an American graduate student named Emily at one of his stand-up shows. As their relationship blossoms, he soon becomes worried about what his traditional Muslim parents will think of her. When Emily suddenly comes down with an illness that leaves her in a coma, Kumail finds himself developing a bond with her deeply concerned mother and father.

5. It Happened One Night (1937)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Synopsis: In Frank Capra’s acclaimed romantic comedy, spoiled heiress Ellie Andrews (Claudette Colbert) impetuously marries the scheming King Westley, leading her tycoon father (Walter Connolly) to spirit her away on his yacht. After jumping ship, Ellie falls in with cynical newspaper reporter Peter Warne (Clark Gable), who offers to help her reunite with her new husband in exchange for an exclusive story. But during their travels, the reporter finds himself falling for the feisty young heiress.

5. His Girl Friday (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Synopsis: When hard-charging New York newspaper editor Walter Burns discovers that his ex-wife, investigative reporter Hildy Johnson, has gotten engaged to milquetoast insurance agent Bruce Baldwin, he unsuccessfully tries to lure her away from tame domestic life with a story about the impending execution of convicted murderer Earl Williams. But when Hildy discovers Williams may be innocent, her reporter instincts take over.

3. The Shop Around The Corner (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Synopsis: Alfred Kralik (James Stewart) and Klara Novak (Margaret Sullavan) are employees at a general store in Budapest who are constantly butting heads. Meanwhile, they’re both head over heels for their respective pen pals, unaware that they’re writing to their colleague, a plot point borrowed for 1998 romcom You’ve Got Mail.

2. The Lady Eve (1941)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Synopsis: It’s no accident when wealthy Charles (Henry Fonda) falls for Jean (Barbara Stanwyck). Jean is a con artist with her sights set on Charles’ fortune. Matters complicate when Jean starts falling for her mark. When Charles suspects Jean is a gold digger, he dumps her. Jean, fixated on revenge and still pining for the millionaire, devises a plan to get back in Charles’ life. With love and payback on her mind, she re-introduces herself to Charles, this time as an aristocrat named Lady Eve Sidwich.

1. The Philadelphia Story (1940)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Synopsis: This classic romantic comedy focuses on Tracy Lord (Katharine Hepburn), a Philadelphia socialite who has split from her husband, C.K. Dexter Haven (Cary Grant), due both to his drinking and to her overly demanding nature. As Tracy prepares to wed the wealthy George Kittredge (John Howard), she crosses paths with both Dexter and prying reporter Macaulay Connor (James Stewart). Unclear about her feelings for all three men, Tracy must decide whom she truly loves.