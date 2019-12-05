These are the highest-grossing movies of 2019

The list of the highest-grossing movies of 2019 has been revealed.

Every film in the top 20 of the list has grossed more than $300,000 at the box office across the year.

The list, which is correct as of December 1, and therefore doesn’t include the likes of Jumanji 2 and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, unsurprisingly has Avengers: Endgame in the top slot, as it is also the highest-grossing movie of all time.

The Marvel film has grossed over 2 billion dollars worldwide ($2,797,800,564), according to figures published by Box Office Mojo, with $858,373,000 of that figure coming inside the United States.

An NME review of Avengers: Endgame called it “the best comic book movie ever”, writing: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine.

“You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once. Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win.”

Following it in second place is the Beyoncé-starring Lion King remake, which has grossed $1,656,309,419.

Also in the top ten are Joker (#7), which was only released in October and has already become the most profitable comic book movie ever, as well as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Aladdin, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home also make the list, alongside It: Chapter Two and Detective Pikachu.

See the full top 20 list of the highest grossing movies of 2019 below.

20. Godzilla: King of the Monsters

US: $110,500,138

International: $275,400,000

Overall: $385,900,138

19. Alita: Battle Angel

US: $85,710,210

International: $319,142,333

Overall: $404,852,543

18. The Captain

US: $706,572

International: $406,515,719

Overall: $407,222,291

17. My People, My Country

US: $2,356,683

International: $420,476,733

Overall: $422,833,416

16. The Secret Life of Pets 2

US: $158,257,265

International: $271,176,898

Overall: $429,434,163

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

US: $144,105,346

International: $287,600,000

Overall: $431,705,346

14. It Chapter Two

US: $211,587,886

International: $258,700,000

Overall: $470,287,886

13. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (still in cinemas)

US: $111,549,934

International: $369,015,571

Overall: $480,565,505

12. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

US: $160,799,505

International: $359,097,143

Overall: $519,896,648

11. The Wandering Earth

US: $5,875,487

International: $693,885,286

Overall: $699,760,773

10. Ne Zha

US: $3,695,533

International: $696,852,221

Overall: $700,547,754

9. Frozen 2 (still in cinemas)

US: $288,845,131

International: $453,215,336

Overall: $742,060,467

8. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

US: $173,810,100

International: $585,100,000

Overall: $758,910,100

7. Joker (still in cinemas)

US: $330,523,625

International: $718,400,000

Overall: $1,048,923,625

6. Aladdin

US: $355,559,216

International: $695,134,737

Overall: $1,050,693,953

5. Toy Story 4

US: $434,035,540

International: $639,356,585

Overall: $1,073,392,125

4. Captain Marvel

US: $426,829,839

International: $701,444,955

Overall: $1,128,274,794

3. Spider-Man: Far From Home

US: $390,532,085

International: $741,395,911

Overall: $1,131,927,996

2. The Lion King

US: $543,634,365

International: $1,112,675,054

Overall: $1,656,309,419

1. Avengers: Endgame

US: $858,373,000

International: $1,939,427,564

Overall: $2,797,800,564