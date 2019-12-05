These are the highest-grossing movies of 2019

The list of the highest-grossing movies of 2019 has been revealed.
Every film in the top 20 of the list has grossed more than $300,000 at the box office across the year.
- Read more: The best films of 2019 (so far!)
The list, which is correct as of December 1, and therefore doesn’t include the likes of Jumanji 2 and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, unsurprisingly has Avengers: Endgame in the top slot, as it is also the highest-grossing movie of all time.
The Marvel film has grossed over 2 billion dollars worldwide ($2,797,800,564), according to figures published by Box Office Mojo, with $858,373,000 of that figure coming inside the United States.
An NME review of Avengers: Endgame called it “the best comic book movie ever”, writing: “There really is very little that could be improved about Endgame. There’s certainly no more that could be thrown at it. Whether your heart belongs to the original team or one of the newbies, you’ll see them get their time to shine.
“You will almost certainly cry. Probably more than once. Is it the best comic-book movie ever? The Dark Knight could give it a very good fight, but Endgame has more fighters on its team. It might just win.”
Following it in second place is the Beyoncé-starring Lion King remake, which has grossed $1,656,309,419.
Also in the top ten are Joker (#7), which was only released in October and has already become the most profitable comic book movie ever, as well as the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.
Aladdin, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man: Far From Home also make the list, alongside It: Chapter Two and Detective Pikachu.
See the full top 20 list of the highest grossing movies of 2019 below.
20. Godzilla: King of the Monsters
US: $110,500,138
International: $275,400,000
Overall: $385,900,138
19. Alita: Battle Angel
US: $85,710,210
International: $319,142,333
Overall: $404,852,543
18. The Captain
US: $706,572
International: $406,515,719
Overall: $407,222,291
17. My People, My Country
US: $2,356,683
International: $420,476,733
Overall: $422,833,416
16. The Secret Life of Pets 2
US: $158,257,265
International: $271,176,898
Overall: $429,434,163
15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu
US: $144,105,346
International: $287,600,000
Overall: $431,705,346
14. It Chapter Two
US: $211,587,886
International: $258,700,000
Overall: $470,287,886
13. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (still in cinemas)
US: $111,549,934
International: $369,015,571
Overall: $480,565,505
12. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
US: $160,799,505
International: $359,097,143
Overall: $519,896,648
11. The Wandering Earth
US: $5,875,487
International: $693,885,286
Overall: $699,760,773
10. Ne Zha
US: $3,695,533
International: $696,852,221
Overall: $700,547,754
9. Frozen 2 (still in cinemas)
US: $288,845,131
International: $453,215,336
Overall: $742,060,467
8. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
US: $173,810,100
International: $585,100,000
Overall: $758,910,100
7. Joker (still in cinemas)
US: $330,523,625
International: $718,400,000
Overall: $1,048,923,625
6. Aladdin
US: $355,559,216
International: $695,134,737
Overall: $1,050,693,953
5. Toy Story 4
US: $434,035,540
International: $639,356,585
Overall: $1,073,392,125
4. Captain Marvel
US: $426,829,839
International: $701,444,955
Overall: $1,128,274,794
3. Spider-Man: Far From Home
US: $390,532,085
International: $741,395,911
Overall: $1,131,927,996
2. The Lion King
US: $543,634,365
International: $1,112,675,054
Overall: $1,656,309,419
1. Avengers: Endgame
US: $858,373,000
International: $1,939,427,564
Overall: $2,797,800,564