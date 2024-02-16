These are the most followed actors on TikTok

When it comes to viral trends, the vast majority now tend to originate from TikTok and its many high-profile creators – but which actors have the biggest influence on the social media platform?

TikTok is now available in over 150 markets across the world in 75 different languages, with the past year looking like the most successful yet for the application.

Despite it almost being banned in the United States in September 2020 – and still facing potential bans now – the platform’s popularity continues to grow.

As you’d expect, some of the most followed accounts belong to social media influencers rather than established celebrities. However, the app’s most followed individuals such as Khaby Lame (161.5 million) and Charli D’Amelio (151.9 million) are now arguably two of the most recognisable figures in the world.

Who are the most followed actors on TikTok?

You’ll actually be hard-pressed to find many actual actors in the top 100 list, but there are a few who make the cut.

With a whopping 74.2 million followers, Dwayne Johnson (aka The Rock) is the most followed actor on the platform, sitting at 10th place overall. For reference, TikTok’s own account comes in at 8th with 78.8 million followers.

Just below Johnson in 11th is Will Smith with 74.1 million followers, while Only Murders In The Building star and singer Selena Gomez sits at 14th with 59 million.

Trailing behind a number influencers and musicians, comedian and actor Kevin Hart comes in at 74th place with 34.8 million followers.

Ariana Grande, who is slowly building up her acting credits and will next appear alongside Cynthia Erivo in the big screen adaptation of Wicked, sits at 76th place with 34.2 million followers.

The next highest actor is Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who sneaks in at 91st place with a follower count of 31.8 million.