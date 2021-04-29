These films now score higher than ‘Citizen Kane’ on Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes has updated their list of movies with a perfect 100 per cent Fresh rating, since Citizen Kane was knocked off the top spot.

After a negative review from The Chicago Tribune, published on May 7, 1941, resurfaced on the platform recently, Citizen Kane lost its 100 per cent score – with Paddington 2 now surpassing its score.

Now, Rotten Tomatoes has collated a list dubbed “The 100% Club”, in which every film has exclusively ‘Fresh’ reviews rather than ‘Rotten’.

Advertisement

Every film has at least 40 reviews, and ranges from Charlie Chaplin comedies to recent Oscar-nominated documentaries and dramas.

See the full list here:

3 And 1/2 Minutes, 10 Bullets (2015)

12 Angry Men (1957)

The 400 Blows (1959)

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

Advertisement

Afghan Star (2009)

The Age of Shadows (2016)

Anatomy of a Murder (1959)

Still Walking (2008)

Au Hasard Balthazar (1966)

Battleship Potemkin (1925)

Before Sunrise (1995)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Dawson City: Frozen Time (2017)

Deliver Us From Evil (2006)

Everyday Sunshine: The Story of Fishbone (2011)

Fireworks Wednesday (2016)

Frankenstein (1931)

Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem (2015)

The Gold Rush (1925)

The Grapes of Wrath (1940)

Grave of the Fireflies (1988)

Honeyland (2019)

Ilo Ilo (2014)

Kind Hearts and Coronets (1949)

The Last Picture Show (1971)

Last Train Home (2010)

Laura (1944)

Leave No Trace (2018)

M (1931)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)

Man on Wire (2008)

Mickey and the Bear (2019)

Modern Times (1936)

Mr. Death: The Rise and Fall of Fred A. Leuchter, Jr. (1999)

Nostalgia for the Light (2011)

One Cut of the Dead (2019)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Open City (1946)

Paddington 2 (2018)

The Philadelphia Story (1940)

Pinocchio (1940)

Poetry (2011)

Rebecca (1940)

Rio Bravo (1959)

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

Seven Samurai (1956)

Seymour: An Introduction (2015)

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

The Square (2013)

Summer 1993 (2018)

The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2014)

Tampopo (1985)

The Taste of Others (2000)

Taxi to the Dark Side (2007)

The Terminator (1984)

Three Colors: Red (1994)

Tokyo Story (1953)

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

The Wages of Fear (1953)

Waste Land (2010)

We Were Here (2011)

The Work (2017)