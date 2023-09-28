These movies have the most mistakes per minute, report finds

The Birds is the film with the most mistakes per minute, according to a report.

In research conducted by BonusFinder, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror film topped the list by having 4.64 “mishaps” per minute, with 552 in total.

The list was calculated by combining data from websites IMDb and MovieMistakes, which defines mistakes as continuity errors, visible filming equipment in the shot, audio issues, among other errors.

Apocalypse Now had the highest total errors of 563, but had a lower rate of mistakes per minute due to the film’s 147 minute running time, placing in third with 3.83.

The Wizard Of Oz finished in second with 4.25 mistakes per minute, from 434 in total. Others in the top five include 1991’s Beauty And The Beast and Scary Movie 3.

You can check out the top 10 below.

The Birds – 4.64 per minute (552 mistakes) The Wizard Of Oz – 4.25 per minute (434 mistakes) Apocalypse Now – 3.83 per minute (563 mistakes) Beauty And The Beast – 3.55 per minute (298 mistakes) Scary Movie 3 – 3.11 per minute (261 mistakes) The Simpsons Movie – 3.06 per minute (266 mistakes) Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl – 2.74 per minute (392 mistakes) Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope – 2.38 per minute (288 mistakes) Jaws – 2.35 per minute (292 mistakes) Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban – 2.28 per minute (324 mistakes)

The Birds stars Rod Taylor and Jessica Tandy as Mitch and Lydia Brenner, who find themselves involved in a series of violent bird attacks against people in California. At the time of its release, it received an Oscar nomination for Best Special Effects.

Prior to The Birds, Hitchcock directed the likes of Psycho, Rebecca, Vertigo, Rear Window and Strangers On A Train.