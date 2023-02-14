These Netflix codes will help you find the perfect romantic film for Valentine’s Day

Netflix‘s secret codes can help you find the perfect romantic film to watch this Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re looking for an iconic romance like Dirty Dancing or Maid In Manhattan, or something more lighthearted like Friends With Benefits, there’s a convenient way to specify your search.

Simply go to www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ and add one of the below codes to the address. Each one will take you straight to a specific genre.

Advertisement

For a broad search of all romantic movies, use the code 8883. This will give you access to wide range of popular films with themes of romance.

If you wish to search for something more specific, however, such as quirky romances, romantic dramas or LGBTQ+ romances, you’ll need to use one of the following codes:

Romantic movies – 8883

Quirky Romance – 36103

Romantic Dramas – 1255

Romantic Comedies – 5475

Action Romance – 81647318

LGBTQ+ Romance – 3329

Movies For Hopeless Romantics – 81495

Steamy Romantic Movies – 35800

Romantic Christmas Films – 1394527

Love Hurts – 2708690

Romantic Biographical Dramas – 488

Romantic Teen Movies – 1764

Romance Classics – 31273

Romantic Tearjerkers – 9257

Valentine’s Day Favourites – 1952249

Valentine’s Day Films – 50117

Netflix’s secret codes provide a far more convenient way of navigating the streamer’s search engine, without needing to wade through long lists of recommendations.

If you wish to know exactly which rom-coms are available on the service, you can find a full list of them here.

In other Netflix news, it was recently confirmed that the hit American sitcom Arrested Development will be removed from the platform next month.

Advertisement

All five seasons of the show – including the two that were specifically produced for Netflix – will depart the streamer on March 15.

Arrested Development was one of the streamer’s very first original programmes, having previously aired on Fox before being cancelled after its third season. Netflix revived the show for a fourth and fifth season, with the latter being split into two parts.

It has now become the first Netflix original to be removed from the platform.