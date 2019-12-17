News Film News

“They CGI’d my dick out” – Jason Derulo isn’t happy about the size of his penis in ‘Cats’

The strangest complaint about the controversial film yet.

Will Richards
Jason Derulo Cats
Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats (2019). Credit: Universal Pictures / The Hollywood Archive

Jason Derulo has a very specific complaint about his character in the upcoming live-action movie Cats.

The pop star, who plays Rum Tum Tugger in the controversial new film, is unhappy with the size of his penis in the film.

There’s been a lot of controversy and criticism around the use of CGI in Cats, but this is the first time a member of the cast has expressed this kind of disappointment.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live show, Derulo stated his anger that his “bulge” wasn’t able to be seen on his CGI cat body. “They CGI-ed the dick out,” he said. “Yeah, they did CGI. I noticed that.”

He was then asked if he believed that it was airbrushed out in the production of the film, responding: “125 percent. I can see it in the trailer, for sure.”

Cats director Tom Hooper recently revealed that the controversial new live-action film had to be largely remade after the hugely critical reaction its first trailer received.

Upon its release back in July, the first Cats trailer was met with outrage and confusion across the internet, which led Hopper and his team to go back to the drawing board.

Despite this, the film’s producers Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan have defended Cats against the criticism, saying they thought the reaction was “pretty solid”.

Taylor SwiftJames CordenIdris ElbaJudi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson star opposite veteran actors Sir Ian McKellen and Judi Dench in this musical drama.

