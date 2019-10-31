From the desert to the jungle: watch the chaotic final ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ trailer

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black star in the upcoming instalment

A final trailer has been shared for the upcoming Jumanji: The Next Level – watch it below.

The film, which comes out on December 11, stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

The trailer sees Dwayne Johnson heading out on another adventure, taking the cast to the desert.

A synopsis of the new film reads: “In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

The new film follows 2017’s remake Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. In a three-and-a-half-star review of the film, NME’s Alex Flood wrote: “Recent reboots, like Jurassic World and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, have at times felt hamstrung by frequent references to older episodes. This can halt the narrative and limit creativity.

“In Welcome To The Jungle, director Jake Kasdan (New Girl) doesn’t find this necessary. Instead, he’s made a brand new movie that feels more sequel than remake. It might lack subtlety and lose steam towards the end, but WTTJ more than makes up for it with some hilarious set pieces and an all-star cast that oozes chemistry.”

A new video game will be launched ahead of the premiere of Jumanji: The Next Level. Titled Jumanji: The Video Game, it will be released November 15 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.