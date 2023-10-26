Third Paddington film, ‘Paddington in Peru’, to be released in November 2024

Paddington in Peru, the third film featuring the beloved bear, has received an official UK release date of November 8, 2024.

The film recently completed filming, with on-set locations including London, Colombia and Peru itself. US audiences will have to wait longer than those in Britain to see it, however, with the American release date set at January 17, 2025.

The film will be directed by Dougal Wilson, in his directorial debut. WIlson had previously helmed the 2009 Coldplay video for ‘Life in Technicolor II’, as well as several John Lewis Christmas adverts.

It has also been announced that Rachel Zegler, the Golden Globe-winning star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, has had to withdraw from the project, due to the ongoing actors’ strike in the US. Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Imelda Staunton will return to their respective roles, with additions for this instalment including Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

“It’s been a joy and an honor to shoot Paddington in Peru with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew,” said Wilson. “I feel incredibly lucky to have been blessed with such a lovely group of people, many of whom have returned to the world of this beloved bear. We are also delighted to have welcomed Emily, Olivia, Antonio and Carla to the Paddington family,” referring to newcomer Carla Tous, who has replaced Zegler in the cast.

The film will find Paddington (Whishaw) returning to his native country with the Brown family to visit his Aunt Lucy (Staunton), who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

The first Paddington film arrived in 2014, described by NME at the time as “managing to sign off with an unexpectedly touching message: in a big city filled with lots of different types of people, anyone, however much of an outsider, can find a way to fit in.”

Paddington 2, released in 2017, received a four-star review, with NME saying, “The result is another heartwarming and completely charming film with jokes that will tickle kids and adults alike. Bring on Paddington 3.”