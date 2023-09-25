This acclaimed comedy isn’t out in the UK and film fans are upset

A much-anticipated new high school comedy film has no signs of a UK release date, much to the disappointment of film fans.

Bottoms – which stars Rachel Sennott (who also co-wrote the film) and Ayo Edebiri of The Bear – premiered at South by Southwest festival in March, which was followed by a US cinema release in August.

The film is the second feature from Shiva Baby writer-director Emma Seligman, which starred Sennott as a bisexual Jewish woman who runs into a sugar daddy while at a shiva with her parents.

Bottoms follows two lesbian friends and outcasts who start a fight club in an attempt to lose their virginity to the cheerleaders they have crushes on.

However, despite the critical success of Bottoms – scoring 93 and 90 per cent in critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively – there appears to be no UK theatrical release date at present.

“Can we at least get a uk release date for bottoms i’m tireddd,” one X/Twitter user lamented. “Still no UK release date for Bottoms and I swear I’m gonna start rioting,” another said.

“Frantically googling ‘bottoms uk release date’ every other date,” a third wrote. “I know MANY can relate.

You can check out some more fan reactions to film’s absence in the UK below.

i need bottoms (2023) to not only confirm a uk release date but i need a physical dvd with commentary, deleted scene, more outtakes, behind the scenes content i’m talking stunt training and fight choreo i’m talking alt takes/improvisations i need it all — britt (@shegaylol) September 4, 2023

live footage of me checking the vue website every day to see if there’s a uk bottoms release date yet pic.twitter.com/Xs4QmaBXGF — zoe (@HollywoodZoe98) September 4, 2023

Another day with no Bottoms release date in the UK @10DowningStreet @RoyalFamily — Jay (@stealmyharley) September 5, 2023

UK life: WTF how is there no release date here for Bottoms!!? — Dr. Xine Yao (she/they) #longCOVID #ucuRISING (@XineYaoPhD) September 6, 2023

Obsessively listening to Olivia Rodrigo and wishing Bottoms had a UK cinema release date. In lieu of that, bitchy teen high school movie recommendations pls? pic.twitter.com/Uz5gpUdDqt — Daisy Steinhardt (@mslacewing45) September 10, 2023

bottoms still doesn't have a uk release date pic.twitter.com/qr4UNMS88R — ericeffiorg (@ericeffiorg) September 17, 2023

working on a theory that Bottoms isn't getting a UK release date because the way we pronounce the word is too upsetting. — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) September 22, 2023

The Bottoms spoilers/full clips have hit the timeline, and I don't think it even has a UK release date yet? pic.twitter.com/ltiwQJM0wR — this Barbie is called Clare 💖 (@clareellenhope) September 23, 2023

bottoms uk release date WHEN? fomo is kicking my ass — bobby (@sebsate) September 25, 2023

Some reports have claimed that viewers can expect Bottoms to arrive on streaming this November, meaning the film may not hit cinemas in the UK at all. Currently, though, concrete plans for the film’s worldwide distribution are unclear.

