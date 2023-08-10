This British revenge thriller is currently top of Netflix UK

The 2021 British crime thriller Bull has become an unlikely summer streaming favourite after it climbed to the top of Netflix UK’s most-watched rankings this month.

READ MORE: Netflix is adding all these movies and TV shows in August

The film, written and directed by Paul Andrew Williams, tells the story of Bull (Neil Maskell), a mob enforcer who returns home after 10 years to to find his estranged son and seek revenge on his former gang that doubled crossed him.

Bull was well received by critics upon release, earning a 93 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Guardian described Bull as a “terrifying thriller” in a four-star review, while Empire magazine wrote that “Paul Andrew Williams and Neil Maskell breathe new life into a familiar one-man-army scenario”.

Advertisement

The film is now generating a new buzz as it has topped the Netflix UK rankings.

Among those to react to the film’s success on the streaming service was director Williams, who shared a picture of the film’s number one spot on Twitter with the caption: “Still frikkin there!!!! WTF. It must not be bad….”

“As it blimmin should be!” one person replied. “BULL with the marvellous Neil Maskell is on Netflix now and it’s perfect Saturday night viewing.”

A particularly shocking plot twist at the end has also encouraged fans to share their thoughts on social media.”Watched Bull on Netflix and yeah, it’s incredible. What an ending,” one Twitter user wrote. “Go watch Bull now it’s finally on Netflix. It’s terrific,” another shared.

Check out some more reactions to the film below.

Still frikkin there!!!! WTF. It must be not bad…. #Bullmovie pic.twitter.com/O8rpJSbDWj — Paul Andrew Williams (@CorestarPaul) August 10, 2023

Advertisement

As it blimmin should be!….BULL with the marvellous Neil Maskell is on Netflix now and it’s perfect Saturday night viewing. 👍🏽 https://t.co/AHYjb1vP5y — Ellen E Jones (@MsEllenEJones) August 5, 2023

Watched Bull on Netflix and yeah, it's incredible. What an ending. pic.twitter.com/9sh5i79FNg — Ollie Reynolds (@O_T_Reynolds) August 5, 2023

Bull: Neil Maskell delivers a brutal & sensitive performance in an atonal thriller that makes Kill List look like Paw Patrol so be warned.

Didn’t totally work for me – supporting performances were variable – but it wasn’t afraid to play around with genre conventions.

On Netflix pic.twitter.com/ugPvxfg1Lq — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) August 4, 2023

Bull is excellent! It’s like Dead Man’s Shoes reborn as nightmare and it doesn’t let up from start to finish. Another superb turn from Neil Maskell too! It’s on Netflix now. Highly recommended! pic.twitter.com/LBpzCk1EbK — Kris Wall 🔜 Gamescom (@KrisWall84) August 5, 2023

Great to see “Bull” at ‘No. 1 Today’ on Netflix.

Wonder how many of those people make it to the end though… so dark.

★ ★ ★ ★ pic.twitter.com/DHAc6wtRgr — Richard Parsons ◼️ (@richy1311) August 9, 2023

Bull which is currently the number 1 film on Netflix uk is really f*cking good 🍿🥤⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9JXdSBS0Hi — Andrew McBride (@andrewmcb) August 4, 2023

Go watch Bull now it's finally on Netflix. It's terrific. Another showcase for Neil Maskell (AKA, the UK's best actor) https://t.co/Uhsdb6U9u1 — Andrew Fox-McKay (@DigitalSneeze) August 6, 2023

I’ve just watched Bull on Netflix. Wow what a film! Brilliant but it’s very violent in all honesty 🍿🎥 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/15sQeTR7ew — 🇬🇧Sparkle Queen🌟 (@scousekaren76) August 6, 2023

In other Netflix news, a number of films are set to leave Netflix UK this month, including a few horror staples. You can also find everything being added to the streaming service this August here, with the second season of teen LGBTQ drama Heartstopper among TV highlights.