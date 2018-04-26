This graphic horror trailer terrified parents and their children when it was screened before ‘Peter Rabbit’

'Hereditary' is out in UK cinemas on June 15

Parents and their children were left terrified in a cinema in Australia when a trailer for A24’s upcoming horror film Hereditary was played out ahead of a screening of Peter Rabbit.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, a trailer featuring dead birds, freaky dolls and someone completely engulfed in flames was played in front of young children at a cinema in Perth.

“It was dreadful. Very quickly you could tell this was not a kid’s film. Parents were yelling at the projectionist to stop, covering their kids’ eyes and ears,” an unnamed parent said. “Some parents fled the cinema with their kids in tow.

“Eventually, a staff member rushed in and called up to the projection room to get the guy to shut off the scenes of a kid banging his head against a desk, a girl cutting the head off a dead bird, and ants swarming a sleeping body.”

She added the theatre offered up some free movie passes for the inconvenience, but the damage was already done.

“A lot of the kids were upset,” the parent said. “And if you think back to your own childhood, you remember things that scared you when you saw them for the first time.”

“Don’t get me wrong, I understand mistakes happen,” she added. “But surely there should be checks to make sure trailer like that don’t get shown.”

Hereditary, which stars Gabriel Byrne and Toni Collette, was screened at this year’s Sundance festival. It is out in UK cinemas on June 15. Movie critics are saying it could be 2018’s scariest film.