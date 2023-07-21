This old Idris Elba action thriller is number one on Netflix UK

A 2016 action thriller starring Idris Elba and Richard Madden has topped the Netflix UK film chart.

Bastille Day, directed and co-written by James Watkins, was released on the streaming service this week and has quickly become a hit on the platform. In the US, the film is titled The Take.

An official synopsis reads: “After a mix-up lands him in hot water, skilled pickpocket Michael Mason (Madden) is forced to help a no-nonsense CIA operative (Elba) track a terrorist group in Paris.”

Other cast members include Charlotte Le Bon, Kelly Reilly, Jose Garcia, Thierry Godard, Anatol Yusef, Eriq Ebouaney and Arieh Worthalter.

When it was released in 2016, Bastille Day received a mixed reception from critics, with the film earning a 48 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The star appeal of Elba and Madden, however, is likely attracting Netflix subscribers to the film. Earlier this year, the former starred in Luther: The Fallen Sun. Madden, meanwhile, recently starred in Amazon thriller series Citadel.

You can check out the current Netflix UK top 10 film chart below (July 21).

Last month, Elba said he was put off from playing James Bond after responses to his potential casting “became about race”.

“Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it,” he told the SmartLess podcast.