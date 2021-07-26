This Is England actor Andrew Shim has reportedly avoided jail time in Spain after he was caught with £75,000 worth of cannabis.

The actor, who memorably portrayed Milky in Shane Meadows’ era-spanning film and TV shows, was let off with a suspended sentence.

Shim was jailed on remand at Alhaurin de la Torre prison near Malaga, but is said to have admitted to one count of drug trafficking on the first day of his trial.

According to The Mirror, Shim’s three-year prison sentence was suspended after the court heard that he suffers from addiction.

The actor will still face jail if he reoffends within five years. Two accomplices, Matthew Adam Neale and Michael Regan, were also handed suspended jail sentences.

Shim first rose to fame as a child star with a lead role in Shane Meadows’ acclaimed 1999 drama A Room for Romeo Brass.

He went on to become a frequent collaborator with the director, appearing in Dead Man’s Shoes and This is England, before reprising his role in the televised sequel series, This is England ‘86, This is England ‘88 and This is England ‘90.

Shim is yet to comment on his conviction.

Most recently, Shim has been sharing his Shimmy Corona Diaries Ch.2 on YouTube, with Meadows featuring in one episode last year where he confirmed he would like to make a This is England TV series set in 2000.