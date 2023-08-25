This is the public’s choice to play the next James Bond

Idris Elba has been named as the UK’s top choice to play the next James Bond, according to a new poll.

Conducted by William Hill Vegas, the nationwide survey polled 3,500 Bond fans, asking them to name their ideal pick to take over from Daniel Craig, whose tenure as 007 came to an end with No Time To Die.

Elba, who has previously been linked with the role, emerged at the very top of the list with 17.5 percent of the public’s vote.

Advertisement

His fellow long-term frontrunner Tom Hardy came just behind on 16.6 percent, narrowly ahead of Henry Cavill on 16.5 percent.

However, those wishing to see any of these three actors take up the mantle of 007 are likely to be disappointed, given that franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have previously stated that the next actor will need to be in their early 30s, and be able to commit to the role for at least 10 year.

One of the current favourites to become the next Bond is 33-year-old Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who recently refused to rule out the casting.

Elsewhere in William Hill Vegas’ survey, fans were also asked to vote for their all-time favourite Bond movie.

Skyfall, starring Daniel Craig, topped the list with 17.5 percent of the vote, far ahead of the second-placed Goldfinger (8.5 percent), starring the late Sean Connery. Craig’s final entry, No Time To Die, came in at third with 7 percent.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Connery’s last outing as 007, Never Say Never Again, was voted the worst Bond film of all time, with just 0.6 percent of the vote.

Fans were also asked to name their favourite 007 actor. Connery was the clear winner with 39.7 percent of the vote, while Daniel Craig came in second with 29.1 percent. Roger Moore, meanwhile, slipped down one place to third with 14.7 percent.