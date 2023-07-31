This is the highest fan-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes

The highest-rated film by fans on Rotten Tomatoes has emerged.

The review-aggregation website, which launched back in 1998, recently delved into some of its biggest milestones to mark 25 years online.

Among them is the highest audience-scored film, which goes to 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight, standing at 94% Fresh with over 500,000 ratings.

Rotten Tomatoes called the Christopher Nolan film, which saw Christian Bale’s Caped Crusader face off against Heath Ledger’s Joker, “an enduring cultural touchstone”.

“The film is widely regarded not just as one of the best superhero movies, but one of the best films ever made, full stop, and with a 94% Tomatometer to match its Audience Score, that’s one thing critics and fans wholeheartedly agree on,” they said.

Back in January, director Steven Spielberg suggested that The Dark Knight should have been nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, saying he was encouraged when Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Gun Maverick became the first blockbuster sequels to be nominated earlier this year.

“I’m really encouraged by that,” he told Deadline. “[But] it came late for the film that should have been nominated a number of years ago, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight.

“That movie would have definitely garnered a Best Picture Nomination today, so having these two blockbusters solidly presented on the top 10 list is something we should all be celebrating.”

The film did earn eight Oscar nominations back in 2009, with Ledger winning posthumously in the Best Supporting Actor category.

Nolan’s latest film Oppenheimer was recently released in cinemas, and stars Cillian Murphy (who played the villain Scarecrow in The Dark Knight trilogy) as the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Murphy originally auditioned for the role of Batman, and Nolan recently spoke about his decision not to cast the actor in the heroic role.

“Everybody was so excited by watching you perform that when I then said to them, ‘Okay, Christian Bale is Batman, but what about Cillian to play Scarecrow?’ there was no dissent,” he told Entertainment Weekly.