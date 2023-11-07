This is the worst movie of all time, according to Rotten Tomatoes

Rotten Tomatoes has shared the site’s 100 worst-rated movies of all time, with 2002’s Ballistic: Ecks Vs. Sever topping the list.

The list compiles the worst movies based on their critics score on the website, with only films that have at least 20 reviews being eligible.

Ballistic Ecks Vs. Sever starring Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu finished in the number one spot. The film, directed by Wych Kaosayananda, follows opposing secret agents who team up to fight a common enemy.

It was a box office bomb when it released in 2002, grossing $20.2million worldwide on a budget of $70million. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a zero critics score from 119 total reviews. The audience score, meanwhile, is 20 per cent.

Others in the top 10 include 2008’s One Missed Call, a western remake of the Japanese horror film of the same name, and Left Behind starring Nicolas Cage and Chad Michael Murray.

The oldest film inside the top 10 is 1987’s Jaws: The Revenge, the fourth and final film in the Jaws franchise. You can check out the top 10 below.

Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever (2002) One Missed Call (2008) Left Behind (2014) A Thousand Words (2012) Gotti (2018) Pinocchio (2002) Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (2004) Gold Diggers (2003) The Last Days Of American Crime (2020) Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Earlier this year, Rotten Tomatoes compiled a list of the best films of the past 25 years, including Mad Max: Fury Road and Parasite.

A prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, titled Furiosa, is set to be released on May 24, 2024. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as the title character, who was originally played by Charlize Theron. Other cast members include Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Nathan Jones.

Elsewhere, Rotten Tomatoes recently shared the highest-rated film as voted by fans.