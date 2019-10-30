This major Avengers character almost survived Thanos’ finger snap

Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a hot topic of debate recently thanks to Martin Scorsese

The writers behind Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame have revealed that Scarlett Witch almost survived Thanos’ finger snap.

The character along with Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and the majority of the Guardians of the Galaxy met their end in Infinity War after Thanos got his hands on all of the infinity stones before they returned towards the last third of Endgame.

But screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have revealed that she almost survived and discussed an early draft of Endgame that featured Wanda Maximoff.

Markus told Cinema Blend: “We had a moment where [Scarlet Witch] looked at [Vision’s] body in a drawer, and it was mainly just maudlin. It was also frankly from a draft where she hadn’t been blipped. Because we had a draft where she survived and was a character in Endgame.

“The problem was she’d gotten so much mileage and story in the first movie that she didn’t really have anything that equalled that in the second. So it was a step down.”

Earlier this month, Paul Rudd shared his disappointment that a fan theory which saw Ant-Man killing Thanos by flying up his butt and exploding him from the inside never happened in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I consider it a lost opportunity,” he said.

The Marvel movies recently came in for a lot of criticism with Martin Scorsese starting a war of words when he said that Marvel movies were “not cinema”, while Francis For Coppola went even further, calling the films “despicable” and even saying that Scorsese was “kind” in his judgement of the films.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange in the movies, recently supported their criticism.

“I know there’s been a lot of debate recently with some very fine filmmakers coming to the fore saying these film franchises are taking over everything,” he said.

“I agree,” he continued. “We don’t want one king to rule it all and have a monopoly and all that, and it’s hopefully not the case and we should really look into continuing to support auteur filmmakers at every level.”