This ‘Oppenheimer’ star wants to be the next James Bond villain

Oppenheimer star David Dastmalchian says he wants to star as the villain in the next James Bond movie.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor who portrayed William Borden in the Christoper Nolan box office smash, admitted that he would love to take up the role.

He told SlashFilm: “Trust me when I say that I can bring something to an enemy of 007, whether he or she or they be played in a way that no one has ever seen Bond brought to life before, which is of course the way that you guys always do it.”

“I think there’s no one to push Bond to the limits of their capabilities the way that I could, and I would love to do it.

“So there’s my pitch to them. I can’t wait for them to read this. And then I will owe you when or if I ever get that role, I guess 10%.”

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson recently refused to deny rumours that he will be the next James Bond.

He is among the bookies favourites to replace Daniel Craig along with Snowfall‘s Damson Idris, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page, Happy Valley star James Norton and Henry Cavill.

Daisy May Cooper also recently responded to the rumours that she could be set to play M in the next 007 film.

Speaking exclusively to NME, the This Country star explained how the rumour first came about, before admitting that she’d happily take on the role of 007’s boss.

“I think it was on the radio… they were discussing who they want to be the next M and then somebody mentioned my name and from then it just went like fucking wildfires. I had the Daily Mail knocking at my parents’ door at night,” she said.

When we suggested that she’d be great as a younger, spunkier M after Judi Dench — or more recently Ralph Fiennes — she laughingly replied: “Yeah, give me a fucking part. Move over, Dench!”

Elsewhere, 2012’s Skyfall was recently named the best Bond film ever in a new survey.