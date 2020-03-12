This year’s Cinemacon scrapped in wake of Coronavirus

CinemaCon has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding Coronavirus.

The annual event, which brings together Hollywood studios and movie theater owners from around the world, was due to run March 30-April 2 at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas. It’s hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO).

NATO president John Fithian and Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon organiser, said in a statement: “It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of CinemaCon 2020.

“Each spring, motion picture exhibitors, distributors and industry partners from around the world meet in Las Vegas to share information and celebrate the moviegoing experience. This year, due to the travel ban from the European Union, the unique travel difficulties in many other areas of the world and other challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, a significant portion of the worldwide motion picture community is not able to attend CinemaCon.” [via Hollywood Reporter]

The news comes after President Donald Trump announced a travel ban today (March 12) from Europe to the US. As THR notes, at least 20 per cent of CinemaCon delegates come from overseas.

Coronavirus – or COVID-19 as it is officially titled – has caused more than 4,600 deaths worldwide.

