‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ ranked as one of Marvel’s worst films following early reviews

Thor: Love And Thunder has received underwhelming reviews from critics, becoming one of the worst-rated films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Taika Waititi-directed sequel, which sees Chris Hemsworth star alongside Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, currently holds a rating of 71 per cent on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, placing it just above The Incredible Hulk (67 per cent) and by Thor: The Dark World (66 per cent). Eternals remains the lowest rated film of the MCU, amassing a rotten score of 47 per cent.

The current score for Thor: Love And Thunder is based on 154 reviews from critics who have attended early screenings of the film.

In Rolling Stone‘s scathing review, David Fear wrote: “A collision of competing tones, subplots, conceptual big swings and chaos masquerading as pathos, this new addition to the Asgardian-gods-and-monsters corner of Marvel Cinematic Universe is a holy mess.”

Polygon were similarly critical, writing: “Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t just a misfire, it’s a scam. Its characters only move forward in the most artificial ways. Their status at the end of the film is no more intriguing than it was at the beginning. It’s the worst thing a film in this mode can be: inconsequential.”

Meanwhile, iNews wrote: “Hemsworth has always been likeable as the smug superhero-god with the Adonis-like physique to match, but the risky attempt to transfer that charisma or to spread it around to other characters is not a gamble that pays off.”

Despite a variety of negative reviews, the film is still certified “fresh”, with many describing it as a fun-filled romp.

In NME‘s four-star review, we wrote: “Credit Waititi and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who ensure Love and Thunder builds to something more profound than simply another hero/villain showdown.

“Parenthood, relationships, responsibility, and mortality all come into play as Thor, well, grows up. Best of all, like Ragnarok before it, it’s tremendously entertaining.”