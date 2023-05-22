‘Thor’ and ‘RRR’ actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Ray Stevenson, who is best known for starring in Marvel’s Thor movies and RRR, has died aged 58.

The actor died on Sunday (May 21) in Italy four days before his birthday, as confirmed by his publicist to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death has not been released.

It was reported by Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he had been hospitalised while in production on the film Cassino on Ischia.

Stevenson played Volstagg in 2011’s Thor and its sequels, Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. He also played Governor Scott Buxton in breakout Indian film, RRR, which received the Oscar for Best Original Song earlier this year.

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔 Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

The actor’s prior roles include playing Dagonet in 2004’s King Arthur and Titus Pullo in BBC series Rome. Stevenson also played the lead in 2011’s Kill The Irishman, starred as Porthos in 2011’s The Three Musketeers and played Isaak Sirko in the seventh season of Dexter.

Prior to Thor, he also portrayed Frank Castle in Marvel’s 2008 film Punisher: War Zone and animated series The Super Hero Squad Show.

Stevenson recently appeared at Star Wars Celebration in April to promote his role in upcoming series Ahsoka, where he plays lead antagonist Baylan Skoll. The series, set to be released in August, will now mark his last TV performance.

Earlier this year, the actor was also cast to replace Kevin Spacey in upcoming film 1242: Gateway To The West.

Stevenson is survived by his wife Elisabetta Caraccia and their three children, Sebastiano, Leonardo and Lodovico.

In a tribute on Twitter, Rome co-star James Purefoy wrote: “So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss.”

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy 🇺🇦 (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023