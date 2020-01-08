Christian Bale is in talks to star in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Thor sequel Love and Thunder, and fans and pros alike are already speculating on who the actor might play.

The details on the Batman star’s involvement are still all but confirmed, but fans quickly made Beta Ray Bill start trending on Twitter amidst the hype.

The conversation solidified as comic book writer Jason Aaron, who penned some of the original Thor comics, shared his own opinion.

Advertisement

“You know who’s got my vote,” Aaron said on Twitter, while retweeting an article pointing to Bale playing Darrio Agger, a seminal villain working for Roxxon Corporation.

You know who's got my vote. "Who Is Christian Bale Playing in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER?" https://t.co/gIepxEvTBT pic.twitter.com/zHCCrMNl85 — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) January 7, 2020

The fourth Thor film will see Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth return, but the main event will let Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster at the beginning, before transforming into the God of Thunder herself.

Portman shared her thoughts on the upcoming film with Entertainment Tonight: “They came to me with the fourth idea and said, you know, ‘We have this idea, that was a storyline in some of the comics, where Jane becomes Lady Thor.’ And I was like, this is very exciting. And also of course with Taika, and I love Tessa [Thompson] and Chris [Hemsworth] so much. So it’s exciting to get to work with them again. And yeah, I’m very excited to wield the hammer.”

Christian Bale is currently working his way through awards season for his role in James Mangold’s Le Mans ’66, in which the actor plays hothead driver Ken Miles opposite Matt Damon as car designer Carroll Shelby.

Advertisement

Love and Thunder is currently set to reach cinemas on November 5 2021