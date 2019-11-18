Thousands of Disney+ customers have had their accounts hacked

Their accounts are up for sale on the dark web

Thousands of subscribers to the recently launched Disney+ streaming service have had their account details hacked and put up for sale on the dark web.

The $6.99 a month service launched in the US on November 12, with a reported 10 million people signing up for subscriptions.

However, according to an investigation by ZDNet, thousands of account details had been stolen by hackers and put on the market within hours of the service launching.

According to further reports by BBC, many customers have reported that their emails and passwords connected to the account have been changed.

Concerns have been raised that Disney uses the same login information for Disney+ as they do for their other services, such as the Disney store and their theme parks.

The service is yet to arrive in the UK and Ireland, but will launch on March 31, 2020, it was announced earlier this month.

Details of Disney+ were announced back in April, a move that’s been anticipated for a number of years, and came after Disney completed a $71.3 billion acquisition of a number of 21st Century Fox’s key assets, including its film and TV studios and a large amount of its ‘content portfolio’.

It currently offers almost the entire Disney, Star Wars and Marvel archive, including new Boba Fett spin-off The Mandalorian.

It has also been reported that Disney are working on remakes of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, Cheaper by the Dozen and Diary of a Wimpy Kid for the service.