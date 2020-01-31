The thrilling new trailer for ‘Fast and Furious 9’ has arrived

The first full-length trailer for the upcoming Fast and Furious 9 film has arrived. You can watch it below.

Earlier this week, the first official teaser trailer for the film – which is officially titled F9 – was posted online and showed Dom (Vin Diesel) seemingly retired from his role as a street racer and enjoying life with his family.

Now, in the new trailer, we see Dom reprise his role as he once again goes head-to-head in a furious battle – this time with his brother, played by former WWE star, John Cena.

“I used to live my life a quarter mile at a time,” Dom says in the new trailer. “But things change.” You can see the full trailer here:

Besides Diesel, cast members returning to F9 include Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Bridges (aka Ludacris), Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. Cena joins Cardi B and Ozuna as a newcomer to the line-up.

The new trailer was launched with a live concert in Miami ahead of the weekend’s Super Bowl celebrations. The event included performances from Cardi B, Ozuna, Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth and Ludacris.

You can watch the concert here:

Cardi B’s new role in the movie was recently announced by Vin Diesel in an Instagram post with the rapper.

“I know I’m exhausted, we gave every single thing we could for this movie, we put it all on the table, put it all out there,” Diesel said to the camera.

Cardi, who recently appeared in Hustlers alongside stars Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu agreed: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gon’ front, this gonna be the best one.

Meanwhile, it has been rumoured that Paul Walker’s character could also return for the ninth film in the series, six years after the actor’s death.

Fast and Furious 9 will come out on May 22, 2020.