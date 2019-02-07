Thrilling new trailer for Stephen King’s ‘Pet Sematary’ reveals changes to horror story

The new footage gives a closer look at what to expect from the upcoming remake

The new trailer for the remake of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary has revealed some key changes in the film’s storyline.

The movie, which is based on King’s classic book, stars the likes of John Lithgow, Amy Seimetz, and Jason Clarke. Once again, viewers will see the Creed family move to a new town and discover a pet cemetery near their house.

However, where in the 1989 movie and the book it was toddler Gage Creed whose death was central to the plot, this time another member of the clan will meet their maker instead.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows eight-year-old Ellie (Jeté Laurence) as the Creed child that dies, before being brought back to life by her father and wreaking havoc on the town. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said the filmmakers were “nervous” about making the change.

“I feel this way about anything that you remake or update,” he said. “If we gave you what you had before, we didn’t do the subject matter much good. I’m very protective of movies too, but I want a new experience each time, and feel like filmmakers have really thought about the choice. That was one, we thought, ‘All right, let’s make this choice.’”

Co-director Dennis Widmyer added: “There was something about an eight-year-old and the psychology that she would have. She would understand what happened to her on the road. She would understand that she’s dead. She would know how to not only physically kill a person, but psychologically destroy them as well. It just gave another layer to it.”

Pet Sematary is due to be released in cinemas on April 5.

The film follows the remake of King’s IT last year. Filming on the sequel, IT: Chapter 2, was completed last year. The next installment will see the likes of Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy playing the grown-up Losers’ Club as they have to return to Derry to defeat Pennywise once again.